Shawn Michaels Speaks Out About His Crown Jewel Match

During an appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, Shawn Michaels was asked if he regretted coming out of retirement for the Crown Jewel PPV event.

“No, there are no regrets. So again, honestly, and no one will ever believe me but I’ll tell you anyway, but honestly, again, it’s not a WrestleMania, it’s not a this… to me it wasn’t coming back as the Heartbreak Kid. It was a tag match. I know that’s not the same and I know nobody will understand it, but in my mind, it was like a glorified house show live event.” Michaels said. “I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan but in my mind, it was not the same. I got asked. It was almost like, as a favor.”

“And again, Hunter and I [did] the DX thing, a tag match. It felt like a totally separate entity than the other and that’s why I felt okay doing it, and the thing is, none of this was… it was done with the intent of it being a nice little fun thing to do. I can’t say that it turned out to be all that fun. It was okay and it was great being out there with those guys but again, it was just one of those things that you sorta do [because] you’re a company dude and you go, ‘Oh alright, I’ll do this’ and it’s separate and all that.”

