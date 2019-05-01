SmackDown Stars Confirmed For Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The field is set for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

As revealed by Alexa Bliss during the latest edition of “A Moment of Bliss,” Raw’s Dana Brooke, Naomi, Natalya, and “The Goddess” herself will enter the treacherous contest. It was then announced Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE that Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon, and Mandy Rose will represent Team Blue.

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will be held at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, which takes place on Sunday, May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.