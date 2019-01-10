Speculation About AJ Styles and All Elite Wrestling

With All Elite Wrestling offering appealing contracts to talents, there are reportedly a number of WWE stars that are considering a jump to AEW when their contracts expire. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that AJ Styles could be one of those guys that AEW will aggressively attempt to sign. Here is what Meltzer said:

“I don’t know who’s [contract is] up. I don’t know who [AEW would] be interested in signing. There’s guys out there. If you look at anyone on that [WWE] roster who’s contract is up who worked for PWG or Ring Of Honor, they probably know the Young Bucks.”

“I think all of them unless they become really top guys and even then I mean AJ Styles — Daniel Bryan signed a new contract in September so it ain’t gonna be him.”

“AJ Styles’ deal is up pretty soon and they know him. They’re good friends with AJ and it’s really up to AJ but it does give him… I will say this AJ’s got a Hell of a lot of leverage right now because AJ’s a key guy and All Elite would offer him… I mean a great deal for sure and an easier schedule for sure.”

PWInsider.com had previously reported that AJ Styles’ WWE contract was believed to be expiring in April 2019.