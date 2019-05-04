Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 5/3/19

Thanks to Anthony Nash of WrestleZone.com for the Impact Wrestling taping results from Friday night in Philadelphia, PA:

Jake Deaner def Wrecking Ball Legursky

Glen Gilbertti (Disco Inferno) won women’s battle royale

Glenn ran in during the beginning and ended up joining commentary after getting beat down. Tessa Blanchard and Kiera Hogan were left, and Tessa blocked a super kick on the apron before throwing Keira out. While Tessa thought she won, Gilbert ran in and tossed her out. Fans began chanting ‘f—- you Disco’ at him as he celebrated.

Rosemary def Su Yung in a Dog Collar Match

Rosemary ended up avoiding the Red Mist and sprayed Su with Green Mist before hitting her finisher. After the bell, she put both dog collars on Su and dragged her to the back.

Madman Fulton (w/ Sami Callihan) def Randy Shawn

Fulton hit three consecutive chokeslams and a running sidewalk slam for a quick and easy victory.

Killer Kross def Eddie Edwards

Kross used zip tied Eddie to the ropes, and then attacked him with a kendo stick after the bell rang. After multiple hits, Kross ended up breaking the kendo stick over his knee and chasing off the referee before leaving.

Rich Swann def Michael Elgin via disqualification

After a back and forth match with multiple near falls, Elgin attacked Swann and the match was saved by Willie Mack, who ran out to disrupt things. Johnny Impact ended up attacking Mack, and then had a standoff with Elgin, but they all left without further incident.