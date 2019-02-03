Team Added To Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The IIconics have officially entered the Elimination Chamber Match to crown the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions and they didn’t have to win a match to get in it either.

In this Saturday night tweet from WWE’s Twitter account, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce announce that they have been officially accepted into the Elimination Chamber Match.

This comes after Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were accepted into the match last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

Bayley reacted to the news of Billie and Peyton joining the match with the following:

Peyton’s response:

No. Not kidding you. Not at all pic.twitter.com/oJP1kOXN5k — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 3, 2019

This Monday night on Raw, Bayley and Sasha Banks will face Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross in the final Raw WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. Nia Jax and Tamina earned their way into the match with a victory over Alexa Bliss and Mickie James on Raw last Monday. Later that night, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan joined them in the contest by taking down Natalya and Dana Brooke.