The Favorites To Win At WWE Extreme Rules Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Extreme Rules have been revealed courtesy of 5dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Here are the odds:

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans – Last Chance Winner Takes All Mixed Tag Team Match – WWE Universal Championship & WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 PM

103 Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch (end) -475

104 Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (end) +325

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon – No Holds Barred Tag Team Match – Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 PM

113 Roman Reigns & The Undertaker (end) -335

114 Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon (end) +245

Kofi Kingston vs Samoa Joe – WWE Championship – Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 PM

123 Kofi Kingston (end of broadcast ruling) -550

124 Samoa Joe (end of broadcast ruling) +364

Bayley vs Alexa Bliss – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 PM

133 Bayley (end of broadcast ruling) -550

134 Alexa Bliss (end of broadcast ruling) +364

Drew Gulak vs Tony Nese – WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 PM

143 Drew Gulak (end of broadcast ruling) -280

144 Tony Nese (end of broadcast ruling) +200

Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The New Day vs Heavy Machinery – Triple Threat Tag Team Match – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 PM

151 D.Bryan & Rowan win Triple Threat Match -125

153 Heavy Machinery wins Triple Threat Match +225

155 The New Day wins Triple Threat Match +310