The Price For Bray Wyatt’s Custom WWE Universal Championship Title Revealed

WWE is charging a steep $6,500 for the new customized Bray Wyatt championship belt.

WWE’s website lists the following about the title:

This is a limited first run pre-order item. Titles will ship on December 20th 2019. Christmas delivery cannot be guaranteed.

Shortly after turning the Universal Championship blue, the titleholder has now unveiled a haunting rendition of the championship especially for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The new title prominently displays the face of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the front plate. The dark black straps also add to a championship fit for a monster.

Wyatt appeared on Friday Night SmackDown on November 29, 2019 to unveil the title and challenge Daniel Bryan to a rematch.

This work of art was handcrafted and hand painted by Tom Savini Studios. This custom title is made from the same materials and with the same craftsmanship you saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt debut on SmackDown on Friday, November 29th 2019.

Designed & Hand crafted by Tom Savini Studios

From the “Godfather of Gore” Tom Savini’s Special Effects Studio (@thetomsavini)

Sculpted with meticulous detail & care

Highly detailed mask made of a latex skin and acrylic eyes that capture the intense stare of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Length: 64 inches

Height (Chin to Forehead): 12 inches

Weight: 7 lbs, 8 oz.

Individually Numbered & Certified Authentic

Each title will be numbered and includes a Certificate of Authenticity hand-signed by Tom Savini.

Truly Rare & Unique

Due to the hand-made sculpting process, no two titles will be identical. Each will be a truly unique collector’s item!

Genuine Leather Strap

Each title is crafted on a genuine leather strap