The Undertaker Appears On RAW After Missing WrestleMania 35 (Video)

Elias fell victim to yet another WWE legend as The Undertaker appeared on Raw Monday night after missing WrestleMania 35.

John Cena confronted Elias at WrestleMania 35, appearing as “The Doctor of Thuganomics” and delivering an F-U. On Monday night, it was The Undertaker’s turn.

Elias cut a promo saying that Cena ruined his WrestleMania for the second year in a row. Elias vowed that next year was going to be a different story and said Cena isn’t a musician or an artist.

Elias then said he was going to show everyone how easy it is to rap. He ended with: “Every superstar wants to make their name on Elias. I get it, you’re a fan. But mark my words — the next one to interrupt me is a dead man.”

That led to Undertaker appearing. Undertaker and Elias went face-to-face, Elias acted like he was going to leave and Undertaker hit the big boot when Elias charged at him.

Prior to Monday night, Undertaker’s most recent appearance for WWE took place last November at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. In a tag team match, Undertaker and Kane lost to Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The Undertaker’s absence from WrestleMania 35 was the first time he missed the annual event since 2000.