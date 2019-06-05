The Undertaker Speaks After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air (Video)

Four days before facing Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown for the first time ever, The Undertaker rose from the grave Monday night on Raw to address his forthcoming battle with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Undertaker kept things short and sweet. Goldberg, he claimed, would be subjected to the same kind of fury “The Deadman” has unleashed on all his rivals. But despite all that, Undertaker made very clear that he still expected the “unstoppable icon” version of Goldberg, rather than the benevolent family man of his final WWE run. Anything less would be met with “an inhumane amount of brutality.” As far as “The Deadman” is concerned, Goldberg is next.

Raw ended before Undertaker could finish his promo. WWE, however, posted a video of the ending on YouTube and he says “rest in peace.”