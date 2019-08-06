The Usos Pulled From SummerSlam Event, Bobby Lashley Injury Update

– As previously noted, Bobby Lashley is reportedly dealing with an injury that would keep him out of action until around early November. According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, Lashley recently had surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow. Lashley’s last WWE TV appearance was on the July 15th RAW.

– The Usos have reportedly been pulled from the Summerslam Meet and Greet in Toronto on Saturday, August 10th. While no official reason has been given, the belief is that Jimmy Uso won’t be allowed to enter Canada due to his recent DUI arrest.

Canada’s Immigration and Citizenship department states the following regarding DUI arrests for people that don’t live in the country:

If you’ve been convicted of driving while impaired, you may be inadmissible to Canada for serious criminality. This means that you generally can’t enter Canada. Tougher penalties for impaired driving came into effect on December 18, 2018. If you committed an impaired driving offence before this date, we’ll determine if you’re inadmissible based on the penalties in force at the time.