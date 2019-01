The Velveteen Dream, who isn’t scheduled for this Sunday’s NXT Takeover PPV, issued the following statement about his status about his company:

I Know My Worth.

The past year I’ve created a special atmosphere at NXTTAKEOVER.

Until WE* can come 2 an agreement as 2 what MY WORTH actually is, there won’t be any appearances or performances from

“The Velveteen DREAM” or

my likeness.

~ Thank U

— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) January 21, 2019