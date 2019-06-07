Three WWE Superstars Return To Action At WWE Super ShowDown

Akam, Rezar and Sin Cara returned to action tonight at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as all three WWE Superstars competed in the first-ever 50-Man Battle Royal.

There was a spot in the match where Akam and Rezar faced off with The Viking Raiders and Heavy Machinery, which led to AOP being eliminated. Akam and Rezar threw Tucker over the top rope before being eliminated by The Viking Raiders.

Sin Cara eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura with an enzuigiri before being eliminated himself (we don’t know by who).

NXT Superstar and Saudi Arabia native Mansoor last eliminated Elias to win the 50-Man Battle Royal.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported last week that Akam was cleared to resume wrestling a few weeks ago after recovering from knee surgery in January. Their return to action hinged on the creative team coming up with a program for them.

Prior to tonight, Akam and Rezar last wrestled together in January. During Akam’s time away from the ring, Rezar primarily wrestled at live events and on WWE Main Event, but not since March. He went undefeated on Main Event with a record of 4-0, beating No Way Jose (twice), Tyler Breeze and Curt Hawkins. He also teamed up with Scott Dawson against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show in January.

Prior to tonight, Sin Cara last wrestled in August. He was sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right knee.