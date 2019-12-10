Tribute to the Troops Not Airing On TV This Year?

It appears that the USA Network won’t be airing Tribute to the Troops on television this year. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“So they taped — I shouldn’t say taped — they did Tribute To The Troops Friday at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. It was not taped for television. There is no Tribute To The Troops television show this year.”

“Nothing else, they sent people and did their thing. For whatever reason the USA Network didn’t want the show. I don’t have an answer. I mean it’s been on television for god knows how many years — it feels like forever. So I was really surprised when I heard that.”