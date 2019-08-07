Trish Startus’ Final Match On Sunday?, Gail Kim Reacts To Botch

– Trish Stratus noted the following about her match at Summerslam this coming Sunday:
That’s a wrap on media day #1! First flight out of Detroit then hopped right into media talking about taking on @MsCharlotteWWE in my FINAL match this Sunday … now on my way home to my littles!!! #SummerSlam @ETCanada @globalnewsto @CherylHickeyETC pic.twitter.com/21e9ZSfXF3
— Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) August 7, 2019
– Gail Kim commented on Io Shirai’s Twitter handle being displayed on RAW instead of Asuka’s handle:
Wow….. so sad when they have the most talented asian female wrestlers on the planet. Wake up @wwe and stop wasting all of them. Utilize their talent! https://t.co/GYUSEac8on
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 6, 2019