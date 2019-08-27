Update On AJ Styles’ WWE Contract; Nia Jax Comments On Total Divas

– During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, AJ Styles commented on his new contract with WWE:
“I had no doubt that you know this is what I was going to do for my career. It really was. And you couldn’t have told me any different. And I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last. This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids.”
– Nia Jax commented on the upcoming season of Total Divas:
Your resident bitch is back! Tune in to watch me be the big shit stirrer that I am, having great times with my sisters @BellaTwins @RealPaigeWWE & find out if I’m actually going to make a comeback after having major surgery 🤔 #TotalDivas #Ad pic.twitter.com/WCfT5uzDZu
