Update On Jimmy Uso’s Latest Arrest, WWE Issues Statement

WWE issued the following statement regarding the latest arrest of Jimmy Uso which is actually the same exact statement from his previous arrest:

“Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

Uso was held in a “drunk tank” and was released after paying his $1000 bond. Uso has a court appearance scheduled for August 15th.

TMZ.com noted the following from police:

Uso was speeding when an officer got behind him and noticed he was driving erratically and “swerving left and right.”

We’re told when the cop pulled the wrestler over, he reeked of alcohol … and when the officer tried to administer DUI tests on Uso, he refused.

Uso was then arrested on a DUI charge and we’re told he was also hit with a speeding citation.