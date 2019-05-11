Update On Lars Sullivan Apology, Impact Wrestling Star Teases Match With Triple H

– Lars Sullivan spoke to Big E and the members of The New Day, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. WWE has been aware of Sullivan’s controversial online posts for a long time, it was nothing new. Sullivan apologized to The New Day in the past and it was considered a dead issue. Since it has come up twice in the last six months, Sullivan decided to address it with that statement.

– Impact Wrestling’s Moose teased having a match with Triple H by stating that he wants to “Play The Game” at some point: