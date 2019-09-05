Update On NXT TV Plans, Shawn Spears Comments On NXT – AEW

– PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE NXT will not initially be two hours on the USA Network when it debuts. According to Mike Johnson, the plan right now is for the 1st hour (8PM Eastern) to air on USA and the 2nd hour (9PM Eastern) will air on the WWE Network. Starting on October 2nd, both hours will broadcast on the USA Network.

– In an interview with MuscleAndFitness.com, Shawn Spears talked about the NXT vs. AEW war on Wednesday nights…

“I think no matter who is on, on whatever timeslot, everyone is going to be motivated regardless. We are gonna do our thing on Wednesday nights, we’re gonna tear it up and if you watch, fantastic, we think you are in for one hell of a treat and if you don’t watch, you are missing one hell of a show, it is really that simple. But that is the beautiful thing about providing an alternative, it benefits the audience. Not just the audience of AEW, or WWE, or Impact, or Ring of Honor, it benefits the everyday casual wrestling fan. You now have another option. I can’t speak for everybody, but we are not looking at it as a head-to-head competition, where we need to knock these guys out of the water, we are going to go out there and do our thing.”