Update On Undertaker’s WrestleMania 35 Status, WWE HOFer Turns 66, SmackDown

— WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania 35, which leads to natural speculation of a return by The Undertaker. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter published today, “The Deadman” is not scheduled for the show (as of last weekend).

This report comes a week after Meltzer said there was talk of Undertaker working the show.

The last time Undertaker missed WrestleMania was in 2000 as he was sidelined at the time due to injury.

— Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat celebrates his birthday today as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 66 years old.

