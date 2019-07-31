Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2019

Coming off this week’s WWE television, here is a list of matches that are scheduled for this year’s Summerslam PPV event:
WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins
WWE RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
WWE Title
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE United States Title
AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Owens quits if he loses)
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn
The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler