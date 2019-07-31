Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2019

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Coming off this week’s WWE television, here is a list of matches that are scheduled for this year’s Summerslam PPV event:

WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

WWE Title
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Title
AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Owens quits if he loses)

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR