Vince McMahon Addresses WWE’s Creative Direction And AEW

During today’s second quarter investors call, Vince McMahon addressed WWE’s creative direction and brought up AEW:

“We just haven’t come anywhere close, actually, to going to another level. There will be something we do in terms of a direction of content — more controversy, better storylines, etc. — but at the same time, we’re not gonna go back to the quote Attitude Era, and we’re not gonna do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as being done on perhaps a new competitor.”

“We’re not gonna go back to that gory crap that we graduated from.”

“I can’t imagine TNT will put up with that.”