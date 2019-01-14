WWE 205 Live Returning To Tuesday Nights

WWE 205 Live is returning to Tuesday nights.

WWE has announced that 205 Live is moving back to airing live in its original time slot starting this week (Tuesday, January 15). The show will air on the WWE Network on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Before the announcement was made, the WWE Network schedule for this week listed the move back to Tuesday.

205 Live aired in the post-SmackDown LIVE time slot on Tuesday until it switched to airing on Wednesday due to WWE Mixed Match Challenge season two premiering in September. Following the end of Mixed Match Challenge season two, 205 Live continued to air on Wednesdays until now and was being taped before SmackDown LIVE.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy’s non-title open challenge to anyone who meets the 205-pound weight limit is scheduled for this week’s episode of 205 Live, which takes place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Murphy will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa, Hideo Itami and Kalisto in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble on January 27.