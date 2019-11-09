WWE Cancels Upcoming WWE RAW Taping

The Tuesday, December 17th taping of WWE RAW in Sioux City, Iowa that was scheduled to air on Monday, December 23rd has been canceled:

Monday Night Raw taping scheduled for Tuesday, December 17TH at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

Credit Card Purchases done through authorized venue channels (Primebank Box Office, TysonCenter.com, or 855-333-8771) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

Cash Purchases done at the box office may claim their refund by bringing their original tickets to the Primebank Box Office Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The December 23rd RAW will now be taped in Des Moines, IA on Monday, December 16th after the live RAW concludes: