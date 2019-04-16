WWE Production Mistake On RAW, Lars Sullivan’s Move Dropped?

– WWE’s production team accidentally spoiled The Usos’ surprise appearance on WWE RAW last night. During Bobby Roode and Chad Gable’s entrance, a graphic was shown for The Usos which gave away that they would be the opponents for Roode and Gable.

#WWE production screwed up and gave away The Usos' debut on #RAW. #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/oEfwrk9DfQ — NoDQ.com: WWE Money in the Bank 2019 news #MITB (@nodqdotcom) April 16, 2019

– There is speculation that Lars Sullivan’s diving headbutt has already been removed from his move arsenal. Here is what F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer noted:

“The key here is that he did not do the diving headbutt. So maybe after a week of people saying the guys’ too big he’s gonna end up hurt [they pulled it]… we’ll have to see next week on Raw.”