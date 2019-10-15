WWE RAW Results – October 14, 2019

We begin with Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse with a look at the feud between Seth Rollins and The Fiend.

We are in Denver, Colorado and your announcers are Dio Maddin, Vic Joseph, and Jerry Lawler.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring and she has something to say.

She says as Raw’s first draft pick and the first pick overall, she owed up expecting to kick Sasha Banks all over Colorado. However, she couldn’t make it because of the last beating she gave her. While Sasha is trying to get away from her, the person she is facing tonight, she cannot get rid of her. Every time they step in the ring, they came for a war. She came to rip somebody’s arm off.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring and she has something to say.

She tells Becky that this nightmare will never end and she will get drafted to Raw and they will fight forever. Charlotte says she does not want to take opportunity after opportunity because she doesn’t want to appear selfish. She does not want to fight tonight, she just wants to be friends.

Charlotte with a forearm and she says it is so damn hard to be her friend. Becky with punches and Charlotte sends Becky into the turnbuckles. Officials come to the ring to separate both women and they fight to the floor.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair in a Non Title Match to Determine Who Gets the First Pick in the Draft Tonight Match

Becky with punches and Charlotte with shoulders in the corner. Becky sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles as they go around the ring. The referee pulls Becky out of the corner and Charlotte with an elbow and she chokes Becky in the ropes. Charlotte kicks Becky and Becky with a European uppercut but Charlotte with a chop. They continue the exchange and Charlotte with a backslide for a near fall. Becky with a waist lock and Charlotte holds on to the ropes on an O’Connor Roll attempt. Becky with a clothesline into the corner and a springboard kick. Charlotte pulls Becky down by the hair. Charlotte drives Becky’s head into the mat. Charlotte with a figure four head scissors.

Charlotte drives Becky’s head into the mat again as she holds on to the figure four head scissors. Charlotte rolls Becky through and sends her into the turnbuckles. Charlotte blocks a kick and connects with a forearm. Becky avoids a boot to the leg and Charlotte’s knee gives out a little. Charlotte with a forearm and Becky with a drop kick. Charlotte sends Becky into the turnbuckles and chops Becky in the corner. Becky sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles and then hits a springboard kick to knock Charlotte off the apron.

Becky goes for a baseball slide but Charlotte moves. Charlotte sends Becky into the ring post and we go to commercial.

We are back and Charlotte with an Irish whip and chop to Becky. Becky with clotheslines and a leg lariat. Becky with a back heel kick and flying forearm. Becky gets sent to the apron and Becky with kicks to Charlotte. Becky goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Charlotte with an elbow but she misses a boot. Becky goes for a drop kick but Charlotte blocks it and applies a Boston Crab. Becky crawls to the ropes but Charlotte pulls Becky into the center of the ring. Charlotte goes for the figure four leg lock but Becky kicks Charlotte to the floor and kicks Charlotte from the apron and follows with a flying forearm. Becky misses a forearm from the turnbuckles and Charlotte with Natural Selection but she can only get a near fall.

Charlotte goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Becky pulls Charlotte off the turnbuckles and tries for DisArmHer. Charlotte sends Becky into the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Charlotte with a knee drop to the leg and Becky kicks Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with a reverse DDT and Becky goes to the turnbuckles for a leg drop and a near fall. Becky sets for DisArmHer but Charlotte escapes and hits a spear for a near fall. Becky with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Seth is asked about Bray being drafted to Smackdown and the possibility he could be drafted to Smackdown too. Seth says today is a good day because it is draft day. Bray seems to go wherever Seth goes and that is not good for any of us. Seth says he thought it was done at Hell in a Cell because of the places he went to and he is not proud of them but he had to go there. Seth says he does not know what it will take to take care of the Fiend. The Fiend pulled him to hell on Friday night, but Seth says he escaped.

Seth says maybe he is looking at this all wrong. Seth says he has been trying to go forward, but The Fiend has been picking his spots. Seth says he is going Fiend Hunting. He will find The Fiend and he will end it and he will burn it down.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jim Cramer with his thoughts on the draft. He compares them to stocks. He feels that Seth Rollins is a blue chip stock that always produces. Andrade is a superstar who will give you a great return on investment. Ricochet is high risk/high reward.

We go to the War Rooms for Fox and USA.

Stephanie McMahon returns in her role as Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, or Gary Bettman to make the announcements of the picks.

Raw picks Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Smackdown picks WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Raw selects Charlotte Flair. Smackdown selects the New Day. Raw selects Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Renee Young is with Booker T, Beth Phoenix, and Samoa Joe once again to talk about the draft picks. Booker says the pick of the New Day is a huge pick because it is three for the price of one. Andrade to Raw is a good pick. Beth says it is interesting to see USA pick Becky on Friday and Charlotte Flair tonight. Samoa Joe says the biggest news is Smackdown picking up Brock Lesnar. He is a force of nature in the ring and he is interested in the match with Cain Velasquez.

Zelina Vega has something to say before her client’s match. She wants to get one thing straight. They were not drafted into the same round as the Universal Champion or the WWE Champion. They were drafted into the same round as El Idolo . . . Andrade. Things are about to change. This is a message to the rest of the Raw Superstars. Rejoice because you will all have the privilege of suffering a loss to Andrade.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Mustafa Ali

Ali with a head scissors and drop kick that sends Almas to the floor. Vega gets on the apron and stops Ali from a dive to the floor. Almas tries to attack Ali from behind but Ali sees it coming. Ali with a forearm into the corner followed by an Irish whip. Almas floats over and hits a drop kick. Andrade kicks Ali in the shoulder. Almas with kicks to the shoulder. Andrade with a chop. Ali with a kick and elbow in the corner. Almas pushes Ali over the turnbuckles to the floor. Almas with a boot to the head as the referee continues his count.

Almas sends Ali shoulder first into the ring post. Almas stops the referee’s count. Almas with a cross arm breaker in the ropes as the referee counts Almas. Almas with more kicks to the shoulder. Ali with chops. Almas with a knee to the midsection followed by an Irish whip and running knee into the corner for a near fall. Almas with an arm bar. Ali with punches and Almas with a knee. Almas goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Ali lands on his feet. Almas is sent to the apron and Almas with a cross arm breaker in the ropes again. Almas misses a running knee in the corner and Ali moves so Almas goes over the top rope to the floor.

Vega gets on the apron to distract Ali’s attempt at a dive to the floor. Ali with a plancha onto Almas. Vega with a rana off the apron that sends Ali into the ringside barrier. Almas sends Ali back into the ring and Almas with a hammerlock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

We go for the second round of tonight’s draft and we return to Stephanie McMahon.

Raw selects WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. Smackdown selects Daniel Bryan. Raw selects Rusev. Smackdown selects Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley. Raw selects Aleister Black.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Colin Jost and Michael Che to talk about the draft. Colin talks about how he thought it was fake until Braun Strowman threw him 20 feet into the crowd at Wrestlemania. He says he feels that he is Braun’s best friend. Michael talks about some of the comments Colin has said about Braun. Michael asks Colin to do his Braun Strowman impression.

Match Number Three: Erik and Ivar versus Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Erik with a running double kene strike to Ziggler and then he brings Roode into the ring and sends Roode to the floor. Ivar with a suicide dive and then Erik tags in Ivar and Erik with a Doctor Bomb and splash for a near fall when Roode pulls Ivar off Ziggler. Ivar chases Roode into the ring and Ziggler with a drop kick but Ivar with a running shoulder tackle. Erik tags in and connects with forearms to Roode. Ziggler with a chop block while Erik goes for an exploder on Roode.

Ziggler with kicks and Erik with a forearm. Roode tags in and he kicks Erik. Roode with a chop and kicks in the corner. Ziggler tags in and punches Erik. Erik with a forearm to Ziggler and then he goes to the floor when Ziggler side steps him. Roode sends Erik into the ring post. Ziggler with a running hip strike into the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ziggler gets a near fall. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Erik gets back to his feet but Ziggler keeps Erik from making the tag and pulls Erik into his corner to tag in Roode. Roode wit a kick and chops. Roode chokes Erik in the corner. Erik with a chop and punch. Roode with a drop kick to the knee and Erik is down. Ziggler tags in and Ziggler with an elbow drop. Erik with a forearm and both men are down. Ivar and Roode tag in and Ivar with a back drop to Roode. Ivar with a side slam and cross body to Ziggler. Ivar with a seated splash in the corner to Roode. Ivar with a cartwheel and drop kick to Ziggler. Ziggler kicks Ivar when Ivar goes for the springboard clothesline.

Roode gets a rollup on Erik. Ziggler makes the tag and Erik with a hip toss and Roode gets Erik up for Ziggler to hit a Zig Zag and Ziggler can only get a near fall. Ziggler wtih a rake of the eyes and Ziggler with a Fameasser for a near fall. Roode tags in and punches Erik. Roode and Ziggler with a double Irish whip. Ziggler misses a splash into the corner. Ziggler with a super kick and Roode with a Glorious DDT but Ivar breaks up the cover. Ziggler tags in and Erik escapes a double belly-to-back suplex attempt. Ivar with a handspring double back elbow. Erik tags in and they hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and ivar (new Champions)

We go to commercial.

We are back with the NHL host panels. They talk about who they would pick. Jeremy Roenick picks Seth Rollins and compares him to Connor McDavid. Katherine picks the New Day and says they could be their own line.

Erik says three days ago, Monday Night Raw was where they belonged. Tonight, they won the Tag titles. Ivar says it is one thing to win them, but it is another to defend them. Erik says they are the first team to win the IWGP, Ring of Honor, NXT, and Raw Tag Team Championships. Erik says The Raid is here.

Stephanie McMahon is back under the AllinPipe as the draft continues.

In the third round, Raw selects Cedric Alexander. Shinsuke Nakamura is selected by Smackdown. Raw selects Humberto Carrillo. Smackdown selects Mustafa Ali. Raw selects Erick Rowan.

Match Number Four: Aleister Black versus Eric Young

They lock up and Young with knees in the corner followed by forearms to the back. Black with a leg sweep and drop kick. Black with a quebrada. Young avoids Black Mass and goes to the floor so Black sits down in the center of the ring. Black kicks Young as Eric returns to the ring. Young drops Black on the ropes but Black with a running knee. Young flips to the apron on an Irish whip. Black with the Dragon Sleeper and Young taps out.

Winner: Aleister Black

We go to commercial.

We are back with Round Four of the draft.

Raw selects Buddy Murphy. Smackdown selects Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Raw selects Jinder Mahal. Smackdown selects Carmella. Raw selects R Truth.

We go to the Street Profits in the back. Montez talks about the contract signing between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman. Angelo wants to talk about the Street Profits being drafted to Raw.

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows show up and they celebrate the Street Profits being on Raw. AJ says whatever it is, they got it. AJ says he isn’t sure why USA Network drafted the Street Profits. AJ asks why would they draft the Street Profits to be the unofficial hosts of Raw when the OC is here. You have carved out a niche, but Raw belongs to the OC. AJ welcomes them to the family.

The OC attacks The Street Profits and officials show up to tell AJ, Luke, and Karl to leave.

Ricochet says you are the driver of your destiny and his destiny took flight when he got drafted to Raw. He will overcome all obstacles and he will prove that superheroes are real.

Match Number Five: Ricochet versus Shelton Benjamin

Ricochet with a drop kick Ricochet with a head scissors take down and then he tries for a handstand head scissors but Shelton pushes Ricochet away and hits a suplex. Ricochet goes to the floor and Shelton follows to send Ricochet back into the ring. Shelton sends Ricochet into the air and he lands face first on the mat. Shelton gets a near fall. Shelton misses a dragon whip but he does not miss with a boot to the head for a near fall. Shelton with a reverse chin lock. Ricochet with elbows to get out of the hold and Shelton with a forearm. Ricochet misses an enzuigiri but he connects with a mule kick and both men are down. Ricochet goes to the apron and connects with a shoulder and he sends Benjamin into the turnbuckles.

Ricochet with a kick from the apron and then Ricochet with a springboard clothesline followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet pulls Shelton into the corner and Ricochet goes to the apron. Shelton with knees to Ricochet but Ricochet with an enzuigiri. Ricochet goes up top and Shelton stops Ricochet and Shelton with a butterfly superplex but Ricochet lands on his feet and hits Recoil for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

We take a look at Tyson Fury.

We go to Lana getting a massage. She is asked if that is enough pressure and Lana says she likes it harder.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lana is continuing her massage and she says she likes it deeper. The masseuse leaves and Bobby enters wearing a towel. He reaches under the towel and starts to massage Lana. Lana says she likes that. She tells Bobby he is such a gentle touch and Rusev was never that good. Bobby says this is so much fun, but maybe not as much fun for Rusev. Lana says that is enough on that side and she suggests flipping over.

Jerry Lawler is in the ring to officiate the Contract Signing between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman.

Out first is Braun Strowman. Out next is Tyson Fury.

Jerry reminds them that there will not be any physicality, unlike what happened last week.

Braun tells Tyson he knows a lot more about him that you think he knows. He knows you are undefeated and a hell of an athlete. You also have one of the biggest egos he has ever seen. You were at the debut of Smackdown on Fox to steal the spotlight. Braun says in Saudi Arabia, you are stepping into his world. He will pick you up and slam you in the ring to give you your first loss ever. The funny thing about it is that ain’t a damn thing you can do. You will GET THESE HANDS.

Braun signs the contract.

Tyson signs the contract and then he tells Braun he is a fan of his and he has been for a while. He was at Smackdown with his family to see Braun. For the last few months, all his kids have been talking about what Braun had done. Tyson says he is not out of his element in any ring. He will prove that you will be looking up from your back because he will knock Braun out.

Braun and Tyson stand up at the same time and Jerry decides to see if he left his oven on.

Braun smashes the table with his hands. Tyson holds up the pen and tries to break it and eventually he does.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the hosts of Today to talk about the draft. Will best friends split up? Will mortal enemies share the same locker room?

We go to Round Five of tonight’s draft and Stephanie McMahon.

Raw selects Samoa Joe. Smackdown takes the Miz. Raw selects Akira Tozawa. Smackdown selects Baron Corbin. Raw selects Shelton Benjamin.

Match Number Six: Buddy Murphy versus Cedric Alexander

They lock up and Murphy with a wrist lock. Alexander with a reversal. Murphy with a reversal and take down. Murphy pulls Alexander to the mat by the hair. Alexander with a head scissors and Murphy escapes. Both men get near falls and we have a stand off. Alexander offers his hand and Murphy refuses. Alexander and Murphy with waist locks and standing switches. Murphy with an elbow and he sends Alexander into the turnbuckles face first. Alexander with a chop and Alexander chops back. Murphy with a kick and then sends Alexander to the apron. Alexander with a shoulder and Murphy hits Alexander when Cedric goes for a springboard move and we go to commercial.

We are back and Alexander is sent to the apron but he hits an enzuigiri. Alexander with a kick and he goes for the slingshot flatliner but Murphy counters with a knee and Alexander goes to the floor. Murphy with a plancha onto Alexander. Murphy with Meteora for a near fall. Murphy blocks a super kick and Alexander with a back elbow that sends Murphy to the mat. Alexander with suicide dives to Murphy followed by a slingshot flatliner for a near fall. Alexander sets for Lumbar Check but Murphy blocks with a side head lock. Murphy lands on his feet but Alexander with a kick that staggers Murphy on the turnbuckles.

Murphy with a super kick to the head and then he hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Murphy hits Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

We go to the Street Profits and Montez says they should take care of all three of them. Angelo suggests getting a partner. Angelo says they need to keep it a mystery for their partner.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Premier League show panel. They talk about ways to pump up the crowd wtih chants.

It is time for Round Six and we go back to Stephanie McMahon.

Raw selects Rey Mysterio. Smackdown selects Chad Gable. Raw selects Titus O’Neil. Smackdown selects Elias. Raw selects Liv Morgan.

We go to the panel and Renee asks who got the value pick and Joe says it is Buddy Murphy. Buddy has a chip on his shoulder and he was drafted a round after Ali. Beth says Baron Corbin will make an impact on Smackdown. Booker mentions rumors of a blockbuster trade in the next 24 hours. Booker mentions the WWE Backstage show tomorrow after Game 3 of the ALCS.

Natalya says she knew she had to pick someone with the talent and drive that she has. She needs to pick someone who has taken her to her limits.

Match Number Seven: Kairi Sane and Asuka versus Natalya and Lacey Evans in a Non Title Match

The match is joined in progress and Sane pulls Lacey to the mat. Lacey with arm drags and a front face lock and take down for a near fall. Lacey with a boot as Sane goes for a leap frog and Sane goes to the floor. Sane with a spinning back fist to Lacey on the floor. Sane with a running neck breaker before returning to the ring. Lacey is sent into the ringside barrier. Sane with a chop to Lacey. Sane with a gullotine and body scissors. Lacey escapes and connects with a forearm. Asuka tags in and she goes up top and hits a double sledge to the back. Asuka with a kick to the arm and then Kawada kicks to the head. Asuka with an arm bar.

Natalya tags in and hits a clothesline followed by a discus clothesline. Natalya with a German suplex after avoiding Asuka in the corner. Sane is knocked off the apron and Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Asuka with a heel hook. Natalya escapes and Asuka with a rollup for a near fall. Natalya with a near fall. Natalya with a Sharpshooter and Asuka tries to get to the ropes but Natalya pulls Asuka into the center of the ring. Asuka gestures to Sane and Sane with a bulldog to get Natalya out of the hold. Asuka with a hip attack to knock Natalya off the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Asuka with an octopus on Natalya. Asuka with a sunset flip but Natalya rolls through and hits a drop kick. Asuka with a figure four on the legs and a chin lock into a wrist lock. Asuka with a cross arm breaker on Natalya. Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with kicks to the back. Asuka with more kicks to Natalya. Asuka with knees to the head and Natalya slaps Asuka. Asuka with a double sledge to the back to stop Natalya and then she knocks Lacey off the apron. Asuka with more knees to the head. Natalya with another slap to Asuka. Sane tags in and they hit a double suplex for a near fall. Natalya goes for the leg but Sane with a reverse chin lock and body scissors.

Sane with a guillotine and body scissors but Natalya counters into a suplex. Lacey tags in and connects with clotheslines on Sane. Lacey with a swinging neck breaker and a back roll into a knee drop for a near fall. Lacey with a hesitation Bronco buster and a slingshot kick followed by a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall. Lacey goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Asuka tries to stop her. Sane hits Lacey and puts Lacey in the tree of woe. Sane with a drop kick to Lacey. Sane with a double stomp for a near fall.

Natalya is sent to the floor and Sane sets for the Sliding D and hits it. Sane goes up top for the InSane Elbow and Asuka tags in. Sane misses the elbow and Lacey with the Woman’s Right to Sane but Asuka with the rollup for the three count.

Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane

We go to the Firefly Funhouse.

Bray says he saw Seth, yowie wowie he saw him. People have been saying really mean things about you, but Bray says he thinks you are strong, brave, and smart. He tells Seth HE never forgets. Ramblin’ Rabbit says Seth is coming and he looks mad. Bray tells Ramblin that he is safe and he can go play. Bray says HE keeps up safe.

Seth attacks Bray from behind and punches Bray. Seth pulls some of the photos off the wall.

Bray asks Seth why is he doing this to him. Seth sends Bray into the wall. Seth looks around and he says BURN IT DOWN.

Seth sets the table on fire and pushes it over.

We go to credits.