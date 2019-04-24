WWE SmackDown Results – April 23, 2019

We are in Lincoln, Nebraska and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Shane McMahon shuffles his way to the ring and he has something to say. Shane says he doesn’t have a lot of time and he is not in the best of moods, but he has time to be introduced by Greg Hamilton. Shane says we are not here to talk about him tonight. We are here to talk about Roman Reigns and what Roman did to his father last week. We take a look at what happened last week to Vince McMahon.

Shane asks what type of man hits another man’s father like that. Shane says it is disgusting. Shane says his father is one of the greatest men who ever lived. He is a national treasure. When Roman hit him, it was like disgracing the American flag, defacing Mount Rushmore. Can you believe Roman had the audacity to strike down not only his father, but the CEO of a billion dollar company. You hit Shane’s father. There will be repercussions.

What would be appropriate? Should he levy a fine? Should he suspend Roman? Should Roman be terminated? Shane says his emotions are getting the best of him because it is going to be settled right now in this ring.

Shane tells Roman that it is time for you to get your butt out here. This is not a request, it is an order.

Roman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Roman tosses the mic aside because he is not here to talk. Shane does the same because he is Shane. Shane does some shuffling and Elias tries to sneak attack Roman. Roman with a punch and Shane attacks Roman from behind. Shane with punches but Roman with an uppercut. Elias attacks Roman from behind and Shane holds Roman while Elias punches and kicks him. Elias kicks Roman and punches him while Shane holds Roman down. Roman breaks free and punches Elias but Shane helps again and Elias with Drift Away.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shane and Elias talk about what they did to Roman. Elias says he taught Roman a lesson and Shane says there will be more lessons to come.

We take a look back at last week when Kevin Owens became an honorary member of the New Day.

Kofi Kingston is in the back and he is asked about his match against Shinsuke Nakamura. He says this is his first singles match since Wrestlemania but the magic the WWE Universe gave him is still here and it is growing. All is right with the world because he is WWE Champion. Xavier Woods shows up and gets Kofi excited. Kofi says all is right and there is one big change. Kofi mentions Big E’s injury and he will be just fine. Until then, they have an honorary member, Big O. Kevin says this is a big night for Kofi. Kevin says he knows Kofi will come out victorious BECAUSE New Day Rocks.

Zelina Vega says Finn Balor tried to run away from them, but there is no escaping Andrade. Almas says he wants Balor’s Intercontinental Title and he wants to destroy the myth of Finn Balor.

Match Number One: Finn Balor versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Almas with punches and kicks in the corner but Balor with kicks of his own. Balor with more kicks and Vega tries to keep Almas in the corner but Vega is pulled into the ring. Almas with kicks and a springboard twisting plancha. They return to the ring and Almas gets a near fall. Almas with forearms and an Irish whip followed by a knee into the corner. Almas with an arm bar.

Almas with a knee and forearm. Almas with a chop and sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Balor sends Almas to the floor and Balor sets for a dive but Almas returns to the ring and connects with a back elbow. Almas with an arm bar. Almas with a punch and forearm. Almas sets for a power bomb but Balor counters with a sunset flip for a near fall. Almas sends Balor into the turnbuckles face first and Almas with kicks. Almas with an arm bar and he goes for a power bomb again but Balor counters into a DDT and both men are down. Balor with a double leg take down and double stomp. Balor goes to the apron and connects with an enzuigiri.

Balor goes up top and Almas crotches Balor. Almas with a forearm and he climbs the turnbuckles for a Frankensteiner but Balor holds on and gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Balor sends Almas over the top rope to the floor. Balor with a plancha onto Almas. Almas counters Slingblade with a back elbow and a running double knee strike for a near fall. Balor with an elevated elbow drop and Vega goes up top. Balor moves and Almas catches Vega. Balor with a drop kick and Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

Elias is in the back and he sings about Smackdown being his and he has a song on his mind. He says he has a proposition for Roman to face him one on one at Money in the Bank.

Shane stops by and tells Elias that was awesome but they should leave.

They get into a limo and leave.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville confronting Paige earlier today. Mandy says when the Kairi and Asuka thing blows up, don’t come for an Absolution reunion.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce come out and Billie says it was like Avengers Assemble last week. Instead of Thor and Captain America, we got Kairi and Asuka. Instead of superheroes, they got super lame. Peyton says she might have been given the InSane Elbow, but Billie says it was due to the element of surprise and she was not ready and hydrated. Peyton says she drank a gallon of water and she will give Kairi her first lost on Smackdown.

Match Number Two: Kairi Sane (with Paige and Asuka) versus Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay)

Sane with a hammer lock but Peyton with an elbow and she sends Kairi into the turnbuckles. Peyton with kicks and she chokes Sane in the corner. Peyton with kicks and Sane blocks a kick. Sane with a dragon screw leg whip followed by an axe kick and neck breaker. Sane with a spear and she follows with the Sliding D. Sane goes up top for the InSane Elbow and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Kairi Sane

After the match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville show up on the stage and mockingly applaud Sane’s win.

Jinder Mahal makes his way to the ring with Sunil and Samir Singh.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black says you know who he is. Do you know what he is? The name and the personna are not the same thing and nor should the aestethic of the personna should not mix. He does not have time to explain the tragedy of his charcater, but give it time. Black says he is sure that the world that you live in will have him condemned.

Match Number Three: Chad Gable versus Jinder Mahal (with Samir Singh and Sunil Singh)

Lars Sullivan attacks Gable from behind as Gable makes his way to the ring. Sullivan sends Gable into the ring post. Sullivan gets into the ring Mahal escapes but he leaves the Singhs in the ring to face the rage of Lars and he gives Samir Freak Accident and Sunil gets a running sit out power bomb.

R Truth makes his way to the ring and he connects with forearms. Sullivan catches Truth on a jumping leg lariat and Sullivan power bombs Truth to the mat. Sullivan with a running sit out power bomb on Truth.

We go to commercial.

We are back with comments from Roman Reigns. He is asked about Elias’ challenge for Money in the Bank. Roman says Elias got his licks in and he hopes he enjoyed them because he will break Elias’ jaw. He accepts the challenge.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring and she is dressed for a fight.

Charlotte says in the main event of Wrestlemania, three of the very best, not very best women, very best in this business, went head to head. You had Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and her. So Becky pinned Ronda and she won both titles. She pinned Ronda. Charlotte says she did not tap out and she did not get pinned. That means Ronda lost her championship. Becky did not beat her for the Smackdown championship. Charlotte says she wants Becky to come out and explain to her why she thinks she is the rightful champion for the Smackdown championship when Becky did not beat her.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says Charlotte wants an explanation. Becky reminds Charlotte it was winner takes all. Becky did not beat Charlotte because she was busy beating the woman that Charlotte could not beat.

Charlotte says she was in that match too, but Becky says she has beaten Charlotte more times than she can remember so she wanted to beat Ronda. When it was all over, Becky had both titles and there wasn’t a damn thing either of you could do about it.

Charlotte says the only injustice you talk of is that you hold the Smackdown title and you did not beat her. Charlotte says that she is the one in Becky’s head. Whenever that new challenger is knocking you out on Raw, all you see is Charlotte Flair. It is all over your twitter and your promos.

Becky says since this battle began, she has beaten Charlotte many times. You have been on your worst winning streak so who is in whose head?

Charlotte says she has not had a good winning streak, but your days are numbered. You have everything to lose and Charlotte says she has nothing to lose. After you face Lacey Evans at Money in the Bank, Charlotte says she is next in line and she will get her title back.

Becky wants to know how Charlotte is next. She wants Charlotte to move aside for Bayley, Ember Moon, and Mickie James. You are the web that management will not untangle her from. When she runs through Lacey Evans, if you want to work your way from the bottom you can do it.

Bayley’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring. She says the Superstar Shakeup was supposed to be about new starts, but all she sees is reruns. Bayley says you might have lost count of the number of times you have beaten Charlotte, you have beaten Bayley zero times.

Charlotte tells Bayley to go to the back of the line and not listen to Becky because it is her show.

Bayley says Charlotte should earn a title match so we should see who deserves one.

Charlotte says Bayley does not deserve anything and Bayley knocks the mic away.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Charlotte Flair versus Bayley in a Winner Gets a Title Match at Some Non Specified Time in the Future Match

They lock up and Charlotte pushes Bayley on the break and Bayley pushes back. Bayley with a side head lock but Charlotte with a knee and Bayley escapes a slam and connects with forearms. Becky with an Irish whip and Bayley with a cutter in the ropes and Charlotte goes to the floor. Bayley with a baseball slide through the corner and they return to the ring. Bayley with a cross body for a near fall followed by a clothesline from Bayley. Charlotte sends Bayley into the ropes and hits a neck breaker. Charlotte kicks Bayley in the ropes.

Charlotte sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Charlotte slaps Bayley and Bayley slaps back. Charlotte with an Irish whip and Bayley floats over and gets a near fall with a rollup. Bayley wtih a springboard cross body for a near fall. Bayley with an elbow into the corner followed by a shoudler and running back elbow. Bayley misses an elbow in the corner when Charlotte moves. Charlotte with an elbow and then Charlotte with a knee drop to the leg in the ropes. Charlotte with knees to the hamstring.

Charlotte wraps the leg in the ropes and then Charlotte kicks the leg. Charlotte with more kicks to the leg and she continues to set up the leg for the figure four. Charlotte continues to use the ropes to work on the leg. Charlotte wtih a chop but Bayley with a forearm. Charlotte slaps Bayley and chops her again. Charlotte dives at the knee and gets a near fall. Bayley wtih a forearm to stop a figure four leg lock. Charlotte with a kick to the knee. Bayley sends Charlotte to the apron and Charlotte goes for a slingshot rollup but Bayley with a knee to the head. Bayley with a clothesline for a near fall.

Bayley with forearms and punches. Bayley avoids a boot and Charlotte lands on her feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Charlotte wit a boot to the head for a near fall. Charlotte goes for a moonsault and she lands on her feet when Bayley moves. Bayley with a German suplex. Bayley plays possum when Charlotte goes for a knee in the ropes. Bayley with a sunset flip buckle bomb for a near fall. Bayley goes up top but Charlotte knocks Bayley off the turnbuckles. Charlotte goes for a figure four leg lock but Bayley with an inside cradle for a near fall. Charlotte with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

We see Becky watching near a monitor in the back and she is asked about having to face Charlotte again despite facing Lacey Evans at Money in the Bank. Becky says she can beat both of them. Becky asks if she is overconfident but Becky says she bets on herself. Becky says she will defend the title against both women at Money in the Bank.

We see New Day in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with the Firefly Fun House.

It is time to run through the card for Money in the Bank.

Match Number Four: Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods and Big O) versus Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rusev and Lana) in a Non Title Match

Nakamura with a side head lock but Kofi with a side head lock of his own. Nakamura leans against Kofi on a break and he kicks Kofi. Nakamura with a side head lock. Nakamura with a head butt and he misses a kick and drop kick. Kofi with a jumping back elbow and drop kick that sends Nakamura to the floor. Kofi teases a dive to the floor but Nakamura moves and Kofi bounces off the ropes. Nakamura returns to the ring and Nakamura with a kick and knees. Nakamura with boots in the corner. Nakamura with a snap mare but he misses a knee drop. Kofi with a kick and a hesitation splash for a near fall.

Kofi with an arm bar and splash onto the arm. Nakamura with elbows and a cross arm breaker attempt but Kofi blocks it. Nakamura with a triangle but Kofi rolls over and gets a near fall. Kofi with a pendulum kick in the corner and he goes up top and hits Shadows Over Hell for a near fall. Nakamura goes to the apron and Kofi with a kick and drop kick to knock Nakamura off the apron. Kofi goes for a suicide dive but Nakamura with a kick to the head. Nakamura with a knee drop to the back of Kofi’s head on the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura with a front face lock on Kofi. Kofi iwith punches but Nakamura with a knee to the chest. Nakamura with another knee. Kofi goes to the apron. Nakamura with a kick to the chest. Nakamura sends Kofi to the floor and Nakamura follows and Kofi leaps over the ring steps on an Irish whip. Nakamura with a punch to the midsection as Kofi comes off the steps. Nakamura with a sliding kick to Kofi.

They return to the ring and Nakamura gets a near fall. Nakamura kicks Kofi in the chest. Kofi blocks a kick and Nakamura with a monkey flip but Kofi lands on his feet. Kofi tells Nakamura to COME ON and Kofi with chops and a drop kick. Kofi misses a splash into the corner and Nakamura iwht a kick and then he hits a sliding German suplex. Nakamura signals for Kinshasa but Kofi with a double stomp. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Nakamura avoids it. Kofi with SOS for a near fall. Rusev attacks Kofi and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (by disqualification)

Woods goes after Rusev and Owens joines in. Owens sends Woods onto Rusev and Nakamura with Kinshasa to Woods. Kofi pushes Owens out of the way and Kofi with Trouble in Paradise on Nakamura. Owens with a super kick to Kofi and he rips off the New Day shirt. Owens sends Kofi to the floor. Owens sends Kofi into the secondary announce table. Owens sends Kofi into the ring post. Owens sends Kofi into the ring and Kevin gets the WWE Championship belt.

Owens says he hopes Kofi’s kids had a good time because Kevin says he is coming for the title. Kofi with punches but Owens punches back and kicks Kofi in the corner. Owens sends Kofi to the floor again. Owens goes for the power bomb on the apron but Woods makes the save. Owens clotheslines Woods and power bombs Woods on the apron.

We go to credits.

