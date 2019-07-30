WWE SmackDown Results – July 30, 2019

Shane McMahon makes an announcement that will ruin a lot of people’s evenings. He will not be a part of Smackdown. He says people are upset and angry that Shane will not be part of the show. There is one person to blame for that and it is Kevin Owens. Kevin has systematically and violently attacked him over the last few weeks. Shane says he is centering himself. His life coach sat him down and told him to get his emotions in check. You get what you want. You get to face Kevin at SummerSlam and that made Shane at peace. At SummerSlam, your career is over and then you will look him in the eye and tell Shane he is the better man and I Quit.

We are in Memphis, Tennessee and your announcers are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton.

Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring.

Kevin says not to panic, but Shane McMahon is not here. We can get through this together. They will stand together and stay strong tonight without Shane. Kevin says he knows Shane is watching. Kevin tells Shane that him not being here is great news because maybe Smackdown can be about the talent and not your stupid face. Kevin tells Shane to bring his stupid face and his entire stupid body to SummerSlam because it is us, one on one. You may be at peace with whatever crap your life coach is telling you, but Kevin says he will not be quitting at SummerSlam because he is going to beat Shane. He will beat Shane so bad that whenever you look in the mirror, you will know that you do not belong in the ring with people like him.

You may keep showing up because there is nothing stopping you from showing up because of your last name. Kevin says he will make sure that Shane knows that this is not your ring and this is not your show. This is the Kevin Owens Show.

Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Drew tells Kevin he talks too much. What Shane didn’t mention is that Kevin has a match tonight against Drew McIntyre. Drew punches Kevin and sends Kevin into the ring post and over the announce table.

Drew takes the mic and says that Kevin better dust himself off because that match is now.

Match Number One: Drew McIntyre versus Kevin Owens

Owens with punches and Drew with punches as well. Drew runs into a boot in the corner and Owens follows with a clothesline but Drew stays on his feet. Drew with a shoulder tackle that sends Kevin to the mat. Drew with punches and kicks in the corner. Drew with a suplex. Owens with chops but Drew with punches. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Drew with an arm bar. Owens with punches but Drew with a chop to Owens. Drew with boots to the head. Drew with a chop to Owens. Drew with a double wrist lock to Owens.

Owens with punches to the knee and Owens with more punches. Drew backs Owens into the turnbuckles and follows with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Owens with kicks and he moves when Drew charges at him in the corner. Owens with a cannonball for a near fall. Drew punches Owens on the turnbuckles and Drew sets for a superplex. Owens punches Drew off the turnbuckles. Owens with a frog splash for a near fall. Owens clotheslines Drwe over the top rope to the floor. Owens sets for a dive to the floor but Drew moves and Owens goes to the apron and hits a cannonball. Owens chops Drew against the announce table. Drew Irish whips Owens into the ringside barrier.

Drew Irish whips Owens into the ringside barrier. Drew stands over Kevin and grabs Kevin by the beard. Drew sends Kevin into the turnbuckles and punches Kevin. Kevin punches back. Drew with a chop and he punches Owens from the turnbuckles. Owens chops Drew and Drew punches back as the exchange continues on the turnbuckles. Drew sets for a superplex. Owens punches and head butts Drew off the turnbuckles. Owens sets for a swanton and hits it. Owens gets a near fall. Drew avoids a Stunner and Drew with a head butt and sit out uranage for a near fall.

Drew sets for the Claymore but Owens with a super kick. Owens with a super kick and Drew blocks a pop up power bomb but he cannot block the second one. Drew kicks out at two. Owens goes up top again and Drew stops Owens with punches and chops. Drew with forearms. Drew sets for a super Air Raid Crash and hits it but Owens kicks out. Drew sends Owens to the floor and Drew rearranges the announce table. Drew puts Owens on the announce table and the referee warns Drew about his actions and that allows Owens to recover and kick Drew and hit a Stunner.

They get back into the ring and Owens with a super kick and stunner for the three count.

Winner: Kevin Owens

We go to the interview area for Dolph Ziggler. Dolph is asked about how much the locker room hates Dolph for what he did last week on Smackdown to Shawn Michaels.

Dolph says people are upset and they brought it up online. He has two words for the people who have an issue. Too bad. Dolph talks about people who don’t belong in a wrestling ring and he mentions Mick Foley and Goldberg. Dolph says Shawn Michaels made a mistake and touched him. Dolph says Seth saw what happened last night. Now he will be facing Miz at SummerSlam and he says Miz isn’t even the best wrestler in his family. Tonight, Finn Balor is here to teach him a lesson. Tonight, he proves how damn good he is.

Ember Moon is in the locker room with Bayley. Bayley says she knows they are teaming tonight, but she does not remember that Ember hit her with an Eclipse last week. You wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for her choosing Ember to be her opponent at SummerSlam. If you do something tonight, you will regret it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black says while he is sitting here, he cannot help but think that he is different. Not in an aesthetic way. He feels different. He talks different. His redemption lies in the blood of his soul. His salvation and benediction comes in the strife of any man to pick a fight with him. Part of that salvation was had by a warrior. How does he move on from here? How does he write these next chapters of his book. Once again, he is in his self imposed prison, in his purgatory. Waiting a little less patiently this time, for anybody to catch on what it is that he is trying to do for him.

Match Number Two: Ember Moon and Bayley versus Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Ember and Alexa start things off and Ember with an arm bar and wrist lock. Ember lands on her feet on a hip toss and Ember with an enzuigiri. Bayley tags in and Alexa runs Bayley into the corner. Bayley with a hot shot and then they go to the floor. Bayley with a drop kick through the corner and the referee tells Nikki to get back into her corner. Ember with a suicide dive to Nikki and Bayley sends Alexa into the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are back and Nikki puts Bayley in the ring skirt and punches Bayley. Alexa tags in and hits a baseball slide. Alexa slaps Bayley and then sends Bayley back into the ring. Alexa gets a near fall. Nikki tags in and Alexa with an Irish whip. Nikki with a splash and Alexa slaps Bayley. Alexa tags in and Alexa with kicks to Bayley. Bayley sends Nikki to the floor and Alexa stops Bayley from making the tag. Bayley floats over and Nikki cannot stop Bayley from making the tag. Ember tags in and kicks Alexa and hits an enzuigiri. Ember with a fallaway slam to Nikki followed by a running hip strike on Alexa and Nikki. Ember goes up top and hits Eclipse on Nikki. Alexa sends Ember shoulder first into the post and then Alexa punches Bayley.

Alexa with Twisted Bliss for the three count.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

After the match, Bayley gives Ember a belly-to-belly suplex.

We go to the interview area for Sami Zayn. Sami is asked why is he on Smackdown. Sami says he is scoping out the competition but all he sees are people complaining. Everyone is in a lot of pain. Sami says Aleister Black is in a lot of pain. He sits in a dark room and begs for someone to fight him. Sami says he sees someone begging for help. Black has all of this hype but he cannot live up to it. That is why he sits in the back. The illusion would crumble down if he was in front of these fans. Sami says the hype has to be stopped so he will beat and expose Aleister Black. Sami says he will do it at SummerSlam.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan is in the back and he is joined by Erick Rowan.

Daniel is asked to make his career altering announcement. Daniel walks away without saying anything.

Jerry Lawler is in the ring. He introduces his guest, Trish Stratus.

Jerry says it is great to have Trish her. Trish says she flew in from her cottage to be here tonight. Jerry mentions Trish’s Instagram and suggests that was probably why she was not at the Raw Reunion last week. Trish says she would have loved to have been there. Trish mentions Kelly Kelly becoming the first female 24/7 Champion. Jerry talks about being in the ring toasting the past, present, and future. Jerry says a lot of the people were talking about having one last match. Jerry asks Trish if she could have one final match.

Trish says WWE is in her blood and it is part of her heart and soul. There won’t be a time when she won’t have that itch. Trish mentions she is a mom now.

Charlotte Flair interrupts and she makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte says it is a disgrace to hold a King’s Court without a proper queen. You should be asking how is the greatst superstar of any era not on SummerSlam.

Trish says hello to Charlotte and Charlotte responds with blah blahs and talks about the sappy reminiscing. Charlotte congratulates Trish on being a mom. There are a lot of WWE superstars who are parents. She has a mom, Trish has a mom, and Jerry has a mom. Charlotte says it sounds like an excuse to her. Charlotte says your greatest moment hasn’t happened yet. At SummerSlam, in front of your friends and family, Charlotte challenges Trish.

Charlotte asks Trish if she han an answer from the seven time champion. Since we are not models shaking our asses any more, and are trailblazers, she expected a competitive fire from Trish. Charlotte says Trish doesn’t think she can hang with the queen. Charlotte tells Trish to get out of her ring and get in her minivan and go change diapers.

Trsih tells Charlotte that she respects her. She says that you are a great performer but right now, you are being a bitch. Trish says there would be no trail for you to blaze if it wasn’t for her, Lita, Jacqueline, Ivory, and Beth Phoenix. You more than anyone should know, in order to be the woman, you have to beat the woman. Trish accepts the match at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are in the back. AJ says it is all coming together. AJ mentions that Ricochet has his match at SummerSlam. AJ points out that they are three champions. As for Kofi Kingston, he will find out that Smackdown will always be the House that AJ Styles Built.

We go to the Firefly Funhouse.

Ramblin Rabbit welcomes everyone. He says he is Finn Balor’s biggest fan. Finn flies through the air like a honey bee. He is extraordinary, but Finn Balor made a very big mistake because the Fiend has been unleashed. Finn doesn’t understand what the funhouse is really about.

Bray Wyatt shows up and Ramblin Rabbit leaves. Bray laughs and he asks to be let in.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what Brock Lesnar did to Seth Rollins last night.

We go to an update on Seth’s medical condition and Seth does not want his condition announced to the public.

Tom, Corey, and Bryon talk about whether Seth will even be able to compete at SummerSlam.

Match Number Three: Dolph Ziggler versus Finn Balor

Ziggler with a drop kick as the bell rings and he sends Finn into the turnbuckles. Ziggler runs Balor’s eyes across the top rope. Ziggler with a snap mare and sleeper. Ziggler with an arm bar. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and Balor with elbows to escape but Ziggler sends Balor to the mat. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Ziggler with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and drop kicks Ziggler. Balor with a back elbow to Ziggler followed by boots to the head. Balor with a series of running forearms. Balor with a running chip into the corner and then Balor floats over but he runs into an elbow.

Balor with an enzuigiri to knock ZIggler off the turnbuckles followed by an elevated elbow drop for a near fall. Balor misses Slingblade but Ziggler misses a Fameasser. Ziggler htis a Fameasser for a near fall. Ziggler sets for a super kick but Balor with Slingblade followed by a double stomp and clothesline to send Ziggler over the top rope to the floor.

Balor sets for a dive to the floor but the lights go out.

The lights come back on and The Fiend is in the building. The lights go out again and then they come back on and Ziggler with a super kick for the three count.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

Shinsuke Nakamura walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Mustafa Ali versus Shinsuke Nakamura in a Non Title Match

Ali with a drop kick as the bell rings and then he hits a suicide dive. Ali with a cross body off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Nakamura with a kick to the head. Nakamura moves in the corner and Ali hits the turnbuckles face first. Nakamura with kicks. ALi lands on his feet on a reverse exploder. Ali with a rolling X Factor. Ali goes to the turnbuckles but Nakamura pulls Ali off the turnbuckles and hits a reverse exploder. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasa but Ali with a super kick Ali goes to the turnbuckles for a 450 splash but misses. Nakamura misses Kinshasa and Ali with a rollup but Nakamura with a DDT. Ali avoids Kinshasa and gets the three count with a rollup.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

We go to an interview with Randy Orton. Randy says Kofi says it started back in 2009. Randy says he was already IC champion, World Champion, and WWE Champion. He beat all of the greats, he won the Royal Rumble, and he main evented Wrestlemania. All he had to do was be himself.

Kofi had to act like he had a Jamaican Accent. He had to add dance moves. Randy says Kofi is stupid for thinking that he can hang with him. When you piss Randy off, you get sent back down to the bottom of the ladder.

Let’s fast forward to 2019 and there is a no Koif Kingston and his name is Ali. Ali was going to be in the Elimination Chamber, but Randy put his heel so far into Ali’s eye socket that he could not wrestle. Kofi got the opportunity because of Randy and the rest is history. There is no KofiMania without him. There is no Koif Wrestlemania Moment without him. Randy says he cannot even get a thank you. His title reign is based on a fluke and on luck. Kofi challenging him is stupid. Kofi might not see it coming. It might come out of nowhere, but he will take the title from Kofi with the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment, R . . . K . . . O.

We go to the gorilla position for Kofi Kingston. Woods wishes eveyrone a Happy Golden Girls Day. Big E and Xavier ask Kofi about facing AJ Styles. Kofi says AJ can say that this is the House that AJ Styles built as many times as he wants, but they are the tag champs and he is the WWE Champion. This is the Palace of Positivity.

Match Number Five: Kofi Kingston (with Big E and Xavier Woods) versus AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a Non Title Match

Kofi and AJ have some words for each other before locking up. AJ with a side head lock. AJ with a shoulder tackle. Kofi with a waist lock into a side head lock and front face lock. Kofi holds on while AJ tries to escape and AJ gets to the ropes. AJ goes for the leg and takes Koif down and AJ with a side head lock. AJ with a side head lock take down. AJ with a hip lock take down but Kofi with a shoudler tackle. AJ with a drop kick. Kofi with a jumping back elbow and splash into the corner. Kofi with a drop kick out of the corner.

Kofi misses Trouble in Paradise but he clotheslines AJ over the top rope to the floor. Karl and Luke get in Kofi’s way and then Big E and Xavier confront Karl and Luke. Kofi leaps to the floor while AJ gets back onto the apron. AJ with a sliding knee and then he sends Kofi into the ring post and timekeeper’s area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ sends Kofi to the mat by the hair. AJ gets a near fall. AJ with a rear chin lock.

We see Kayla Braxton waiting to talk to Roman Reigns about his opponent for SummerSlam.

Back to the match and AJ kicks Kofi in the corner. Kofi with forearms to the back on the turnbuckles and he knocks AJ to the mat. Kofi comes off the turnbuckles with a DDT and both men are down. Kofi with chops followed by a drop kick and a jumping clothesline. Kofi with a Boom Drop and Kofi sets for a splash into the corner but misses. Kofi with a double stomp to Styles for a near fall. AJ blocks Trouble in Paradise but Kofi escapes an Ushigoroshi. Kofi with SOS for a near fall. Kofi goes for a suplex but AJ blocks it and hits an enzuigiri. AJ runs into a pendulum kick. Kofi goes up top and hits Shadows over Hell but Gallows and Anderson pull Styles to the floor.

Woods and Big E come over to confront Gallows and Anderson. AJ with a forearm to Kofi from the floor. Kofi with a boot to AJ and then AJ hits BIg E. Anderson and Gallows with super kicks to Woods and Big E. Kofi with a trust fall plancha onto Styles, Gallows and Anderson. Gallows tries to interfere but it fails. AJ gets Kofi on his shoulders and hits an Ushigoroshi. Kofi sends AJ to the apron and AJ with a forearm. The tag champs battle on the floor while Kofi counters the Phenomenal Forearm with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Roman Reigns walks in the back and he walks up to Kayla Braxton to make his announcement but a scaffold falls on Roman. Roman is asked if he is okay and Roman says he is fine.

