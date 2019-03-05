WWE SmackDown Results – March 5, 2019

We begin with a graphic In Memory of King Kong Bundy.

We are in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and your announcer are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring with Erick Rowan.

Before Daniel can speak we see the very dramatic video package for Kofi Kingston and how his dreams and wishes have been dashed.

Daniel says he sat in the ring last week silent while all of you gushed about Kofi Kingston. Daniel says he remained silent when Vince McMahon replaced Kofi in the WWE Championship match at Fastlane. Now it is his time to speak and for you to remain silent.

Rowan tells everyone to SHUT UP. He says to open your ears because he is going to enlighten you.

Daniel says he is not out here to talk about Kofi Kingston. Kofi is not a leader. He is a supporting player. That is why Kofi is exactly where he should be . . . with his buddies the New Day on a promotional tour of India. Vince was right to replace him, but he was not right to replace the man who dishes out copious amounts of pancakes with someone who eats copious amounts of pancakes.

You like Kevin Owens because he is like all of you. He looks like you. He thinks like you, without an original thought in his head. Kevin does not deserve a shot at the WWE Championship. Kevin Owens is a nobody. That is what makes him so dangerous. A nobody is somebody with nothing to lose. What you don’t understand is that he has everything to lose because he is the planet’s champion. Daniel says he has the pressure of knowing that if he loses, the entire planet loses. Daniel says he does not want to be called a martyr . . .

Kevin Owens interrupts and he makes his way to the stage.

Kevin says since he got injured five months ago, he stepped away from being a WWE Superstar and he was a member of the WWE Universe. He sat back at home with his family and they watched every Raw and Smackdown from his couch.

Daniel says that is where you belong.

Kevin says as great as that time off was, it was hard to sit back and watch people do what he does, except when you were out here. When you were out here, it was not hard, it was awful to watch you walking around like a maniac and talk down to everybody. Kevin says he is sick of people who think they are better than everybody else. Then he saw Daniel throw the title belt in the trash can.

Daniel says that is where it belongs.

Kevin says that was the last straw and he knew where he wanted to come back. You deserve to get your stupid condescending mouth shut and Kevin says he is the one to do it.

Daniel says it is not his mouth you should be worried about, with all of the garbage you shove down your throats, he is out here to provide wisdom and not empty calories.

Kevin asks if the wise Daniel Bryan is resorting to fat jokes. Do you only consume organic carrots? You can shove them . . .

Daniel says that Kevin is going low brow and that is just like the people.

Kevin says if you think he is like these people and think you are a pretentious jackass, then YEP. It is not just that. Like these people, he does not have a reality show and a seven foot tall backup dancer.

Daniel says the only reason you don’t have a seven footer next to you, it is because you don’t have any friends left.

Kevin says that is pretty clever, but it is true. Kevin says he had backup, but it is his fault. Kevin says he didn’t need anyone else to hit you with that stunner and pin you. The bottom line is that he did not intend to take Kofi’s opportunity, but it is his intention to beat Daniel on Sunday and take the WWE Title from you.

Rowan gets between Daniel and Kevin. Kevin asks the redwood if he has a problem and he punches Rowan. Rowan is sent over the top rope to teh floor. Owens and Bryan with punches. Bryan avoids the Stunner and Rowan with a ClawSlam.

We go to commercial with Miz and Shane McMahon in the back.

We are back and Jimmy says at Elimination Chamber, they became six time champions. Now they are in the Fastlane on the road to Wrestlemania. It is the Usos versus the Best Tag Team in the World. Jey mentions Shane McMahon and the Miz. Jimmy says he does not know if he can take any more of this bromance. Hearing Miz talk about things he can say to Shane. Jimmy says he is sick of Shane talking about jumping off everything, even the Wrestlemania sign. Shane acts like his shoe game is better than theirs. Jey says it is, but Jimmy tells him that is not the point. They are going to be in the ring with a real tag team. Jey says they are going to hit hard at Fastlane.

Shane wants to know how everyone is doing and he says he wants to get down to business. Shane says they have passion, emotion, and they wear their hearts on their sleeves. That is why they are the Best Tag Team in the World. We will see who is laughing last on Sunday. Miz says if you lose focus for one second, he will exploit it and beat you. Miz says he will make Shane and his dad proud on Sunday in his home town.

Miz and Shane avoid an attack by the Usos and the Usos are clotheslined over the top rope to the floor.

Match Number One: Miz (with Shane McMahon) versus Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso)

They lock up and Miz with a side head lock and Jey with a shoulder tackle. Miz with the first half of Reality Check but Jey avoids the second half. Jey sends Miz to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Jey sends Miz back into the ring and applies an arm bar. Miz with a punch and then Jey with an Irish whip but he is sent to the apron. Miz slides to the floor and drops Jey on the apron. Miz sends Jey into the announce table and then he sends Jey back into the ring. Miz goes up top and hits a double sledge for a near fall. Miz with a knee to the back and a rear chin lock.

Jey with punches but Miz blocks a kick. Miz ducks an enzuigiri but Jey is able to recover and hit a second one. Jey with clotheslines and a kick followed by a punch. Jey goes for the Samoan drop but Miz gets to his feet. Miz with running knees into the corner and then he hits it a second time. Jey avoids the AWESOME Clothesline and gets a near fall with a back slide. Miz with a DDT for a near fall.

Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale but Jey with a snap mare and Samoan drop. Jey with a running hip strike into the corner. Jey goes up top and sees Miz pull up his feet. Jey stops short and Jey with a rollup and Jimmy tries to add more leverage for a near fall. Shane hits Jimmy on the floor and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winner: Miz

Charlotte Flair is in the back and she asks if it is just her or is Smackdown missing the presence of her best friend Becky Lynch. She misses Becky hobbling around on a crutch or suffering from the beating at the hands of Ronda Rousey. Charlotte invites Becky to Smackdown. Charlotte mentions the stipulation for her match at Fastlane. Charlotte says she wants to know if Becky is Man enough to talk about her physical condition. Charlotte says she wants a FRIENDly discussion.

R Truth and Carmella make their way to the ring because it is US TItle Open Challenge time.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Truth says he wants to be like his childhood idol John Cena, but he did not realize John did it every week and Truth is tired. Carmella says that Truth’s hero said never give up. Truth says that John says You Can’t See Me but he sees him on the poster in his room and on his bedsheets. He also saw John on a movie.

Carmella calls for a dance break.

Truth calls for his challenger to come to the ring and . . .

Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring and walks down the ramp and then turns around and goes to the back.

Truth wants Lacey to come back.

Truth says he is ready and Carmella says everyone wants to see him defend the title. Truth damns John Cena.

Truth does have a challenger and it is Samoa Joe.

Match Number Two: Samoa Joe versus R Truth (with Carmella) versus Rey Mysterio versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) in a United States Title Match

The match is joined in progress and Joe runs into a boot from Rey but Rey comes off the turnbuckles and Joe moves. Joe sends Almas to the floor and then he throws Truth to the floor. Joe brings Rey into the ring and slams him. Joe with an elbow drop for a near fall. Joe sends Rey to the floor and then Joe sends Truth into the ringside barrier. Joe chops Rey as he walks around the ring. Joe with a chop to Almas. Almas chops back but Joe with another chop. Joe sends Almas into the ring.

Joe with a forearm to Almas. Joe with jabs to Almas. Joe with a knee to Rey’s midsection. Almas with forearms to Joe but Joe blocks a kick and Almas with a back elbow. Almas misses a knee in the corner and Almas goes to the floor. Joe with a suicide dive forearm to Almas. Joe chops Rey in the back of the neck and he kicks Truth. Joe sends Rey into the ring post. Joe kicks Almas and then he sets for a move on Rey but Almas grabs Joe’s leg and Joe with a kick and punches. Joe goes for an atomic drop but Rey with punches and Truth drop kicks Joe in the back and Rey falls into the crowd.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Almas with two suplexes to Rey and he holds on and sets for the third and hits it. Almas goes to the turnbuckles for the full Eddie Guerrero tribute but Rey stops Almas on the turnbuckles. Rey with a punch and he sets for a superplex but Almas drops Rey on the apron and connects with forearms. Almas sets for a superplex but Rey blocks it and Truth gets Almas on his shoulders. Rey with a cross body while Almas gets a near fall on a victory roll on Truth. Almas with a kick to Rey and Rey with a satellite head scissors. Truth with an Irish whip to Rey and then he hits splashes on all three people. Truth goes after Joe again but Joe with an STJoe. Almas with a drop kick and then Almas hits a power bomb on Rey. Almas goes up top for a moonsault and he hits the second one on Rey.

Joe sends Almas into the ring post shoulder first. Truth with a clothesline and jumping leg lariat to Joe. Truth with a splash to Joe and then Truth with a corkscrew forearm to Rey. Truth with a spinebuster to Joe and then Truth with a Blue Thunder Bomb of Rey onto Joe. Truth sets for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and he hits it on Joe. Truth gets a near fall on Joe. Truth with a kick and he misses a scissors kick. Joe with a Coquina Clutch on Truth. Rey with a 619 to Joe and Truth rolls up Rey for a near fall. Rey has some words for Truth. Almas drop kicks Truth off the apron. Rey with a kick and forearm. Rey with a sliding splash onto Truth on the floor.

Almas with a sunset flip power bomb to the floor. Almas sends Rey back into the ring and he signals to Zelina to hit a head scissors off the apron. Carmella with a super kick to Vega. Almas goes for a power bomb but Rey counters with a destroyer and he hits a 619 on Almas. Rey goes up top and hits a frog splash but Joe with a back senton to break up the cover followed by a uranage on Almas for the three count.

Winner: Samoa Joe (new champion)

Becky Lynch hobbles her way in the back with her crutch and she talks to a production assistant.

We see comments from The New Day while in India. Kofi says they are not a Smackdown but they will be at Fastlane.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Samoa Joe is being interviewed and he talks about people saying he could not win the big one. Joe says every Smackdown superstar knows the lengths he will go to in order to win. The champ will not do dance breaks and he will not pander to the unexceptional. He does not care about John Cena. Joe will show disrespect to anyone who wishes to challenge the new king. Joe says that he will make sure anyone who challenges him will go night night.

Sheamus says all they have heard is that Ricochet and Aleister Black are NXT’s shining stars. He wants to wish them luck on Sunday. Cesaro says just like the Raw Tag Team division, they do not match up with them.

Match Number Three: Ricochet and Aleister Black versus Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus and Ricochet start off and Sheamus with a kick but Ricochet with forearms. Sheamus with a forearm and Ricochet with a head scissors and drop kick followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Sheamus puts Ricochet on the turnbuckles and Ricochet kicks Sheamus but Cesaro distracts Ricochet long enough to allow Sheamus to kick Ricochet off the apron. Cesaro tags in and he sends Ricochet into the announce table. Ricochet with punches but Cesaro hot shots Ricochet on the apron and sends him back into the ring. Cesaro gets a near fall. Sheamus tags in and hits a thrust kick.

Sheamus chokes Ricochet in the ropes and then Cesaro does the same when Sheamus talks to the referee. Sheamus with a reverse chin lock. Cesaro tags in and he hits a gutwrench suplex on Ricochet and gets a near fall. Cesaro with a reverse chin lock. Cesaro with a double wrist lock. Cesaro pushes Ricochet into the corner and Ricochet with an elbow. Ricochet knocks Sheamus down in the corner and Ricochet with a rolling DDT on Cesaro. Sheamus and Black tag in.

Black with a running back elbow and punches followed by a leg sweep and drop kick to the temple. Black with a quebrada to Sheamus. Black with a running knee to the head and he gets a near fall that is broken up by Cesaro. Sheamus with a back elbow and Cesaro tags in. Sheamus with a uranage back breaker and Cesaro with a knee drop off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Cesaro sets for the Gotch Style Neutralizer but Black with a back body drop and Cesaro lands on his feet. Black with a back heel kick and Ricochet tags in. Black with a plancha onto Sheamus.

Ricochet with a 630 splash on Cesaro for the three count.

Winners: Aleister Black and Ricochet

After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev attack Black and Ricochet. The Hardys make their way to the ring and they take care of Sheamus and Cesaro. The Hardys take care of Nakamura and send him to the floor. Jeff with a Twist of Fate to Rusev and then Matt with a Twist of Fate. Jeff with Poetry in Motion but he is caught and Ricochet with a plancha to knock everyone down.

We see Daniel Bryan giving Rowan a pep talk in the back.

Match Number Four: Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville) versus Naomi

They lock up and Naomi with a drop kick and Naomi slides into a slap. Naomi goes for a slam but Mandy gets to her feet. Naomi with a spinning sit out jaw breaker. Sonya distracts Naomi and Mandy with a jumping knee and the Implant Buster for the three count.

Winner: Mandy Rose

After the match, Sonya and Mandy back up the ramp and Asuka comes up behind and she attacks Sonya and sends her into the wall. Asuka does the same to Mandy.

We go to AJ Styles in the back and he is asked about Kevin Owens being added to the match. AJ says title matches do not grow on trees and you take them when you get them. Kofi got screwed and he would not want to be in Daniel or Kevin’s place. The McMahons are not listening to the fans.

Randy Orton shows up and he asks if AJ is talking about someone other than him deserves a title match. No wonder it took you fifteen years to get here.

We are told that Rey Mysterio will face Andrade Almas on the Fastlane Kickoff Show.

Match Number Five: Kevin Owens versus Erick Rowan (with Daniel Bryan)

Owens with a kick and punches but Rowan with a knee and punches. Owens with forearms and Rowan sends Owens into the turnbuckles but Rowan runs into boots from Owens. Rowan with a boot to Owens. Rowan sends Owens into the turnbuckles but hits a splash into the corner. Rowan with a drop kick that sends Owens to the floor. Daniel talks about Owens and Owens punches Bryan. Rowan sends Owens into the ring steps and then Rowan with a running cross body on Owens. Bryan punches Owens and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Kevin Owens (by disqualification)

Rowan slams Owens on the floor. Bryan tells Rowan to fix the table.

Mustafa Ali’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and Ali with a drop kick to Bryan and a suicide dive onto Rowan but Rowan grabs Ali and sets for a ClawSlam but Ali with a super kick and head scissors that sends Rowan into the ring post. Bryan with a flying knee off the apron. Owens kicks Bryan and hits a stunner.

Charlotte Flair saunters in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring.

We see what happened last night on Raw.

Charlotte wants to see how she can get her best friend to come out to the ring to have a friendly discussion. Charlotte says she knows how to do it.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says it is good to be back. That is the sound you hear when the Man comes around. You wanted a friendly discussion and you want to know about her wellbeing. Becky says her body is hurting a bit and it has hurt before and will hurt again as long as it allows her to be in Charlotte’s head. She is also in Ronnie’s head. She wants Becky at Wrestlemania and now she will do what it takes to keep her out of Wrestlemania. Ronnie hit her with her best last night and she is here. She is still standing and she is ready to fight again.

They know that Becky beat Charlotte on one good leg. Her ribs may be bruised, her arm was almost broken, and her knee is damaged. She says that she has nothing left to lose.

Charlotte kicks the crutch and slaps Becky and sends her to the mat. Charlotte whips Becky with her jacket and she kicks Becky in the injured knee. Charlotte hits Becky with the crutch but Becky hits Charlotte with the crutch and applies DisArmHer.

Officials come to the ring and Charlotte is able to get out of the ring.

We go to credits.

