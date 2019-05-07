WWE Trying Several Things To Boost Television Ratings

In addition to introducing the Wild Card rule to the brand split, WWE is also trying to boost television ratings in less noticeable ways.
For one thing, there is a slight delay in uploading RAW clips to YouTube. Before, WWE would start uploading clips during RAW but the company is now waiting until after the show goes off the air.
WWE has also added banners to Twitter videos that encourage fans to watch RAW live:
The @WWEUsos have just RUINED #TheRevival's entire lives on #Raw! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dITwLJx4eQ
