Xavier Woods Injury Update, Jeff Hardy Pulled From Event

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some more details on Xavier Woods being injured:

“I think it was a tear, but that’s not 100%. But everybody in the company was talking like it was a tear. The company has not released the actual injury other than it was an Achilles injury.

But it seems pretty bad, and that’s what I heard that it’s bad. If it’s an Achilles tendon tear, then it would be a long, there would be surgery and a long recuperation period, you know nine months or longer. So, yeah, he was just bouncing off the ropes essentially, and just went down.

Yeah, you know, it’s one of those freak things, it’s probably, like a lot of these injuries, it’s probably one of those things where it’s a combination of a freak thing and perhaps overwork.”

– Jeff Hardy, who has a court date on November 7th for his recent DWI arrest, has been pulled from the upcoming Ringside Fest event:

