3 Title Matches Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Voyage 2023 In Yokohama Event (3/19/2023)

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Voyage 2023 In Yokohama, which is scheduled for March 19th at the Kangawa/Yokohama Budokan, will feature 3 huge title matches.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Kaito Kiyomiya will defend the GHC Heavyweight Championship against former two time AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee. This will be the 5th defense of the title by Kiyomiya.

Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba will be making their first defense of the GHC Tag Team Titles as they will face a tough challenge from Kongo faction members Kenoh and Manabu Soya. Daiki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya defeated Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura for the titles on February 12 at Great Voyage 2023 in Osaka.

The GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Titles will be on the line as well as the current champions Yoshinari Ogawa and Eita attempt to turn back the challenge of HAYATA and Chris Ridgeway. This will be Ogawa and Eita’s 2nd defense of the tag titles.

Also scheduled for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Voyage 2023 will be Katsuhiko Nakajima, GHC Jr Heavyweight champion AMAKUSA, YO-HEY and Naomichi Marufuji.

This major event will air live on Wrestle Universe streaming service.