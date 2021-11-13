Update On WALTER Possibly Having An Increased Presence On WWE TV

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been some talk as of late about having former WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER utilized more beyond the NXT UK brand.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding WALTER possibly moving to the United States:

“Over the last year, we are told that there have been changes in WALTER’s personal life that have led him to being more open to moving to the States. It hasn’t happened but the belief is that’s more and more likely to happy now than it would have a few years ago.”

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co had additional info:

“WALTER is said to be getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny. The couple has been public about this on their social media accounts.”

WALTER was part of WWE’s United Kingdom tour this past week and competed against Cesaro.