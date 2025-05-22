AAA Stars Reportedly Set To Appear At WWE Worlds Collide, TNA Talent Also Confirmed

WWE’s Worlds Collide event is shaping up to be a truly international showcase, with a new report from WrestleVotes revealing that multiple AAA stars are expected to participate — along with confirmed talent from TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, sources from within WWE’s creative team reportedly confirmed that plans are in motion for several top names from Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide to appear at the June 7, 2025 edition of Worlds Collide.

“We are told by sources in creative the following AAA talents have been penciled in for the June 7 Worlds Collide show,” WrestleVotes shared. “In addition, new merchandising is in the works for the bunch.”

The list of AAA talent reportedly scheduled includes: Aerostar, Chik Tormenta, Dr. Wagner, Vikingo, Laredo Kid, Mr. Iguana, Octagon, Pagano, and Psycho Clown.

Additionally, sources confirmed that TNA Wrestling will also be represented at Worlds Collide, with the following names slated to appear: Joe Hendry, The Nemeth Brothers (Ryan & Nic Nemeth), and Moose.

The collaborative nature of Worlds Collide continues WWE’s recent trend of cross-promotional appearances, showcasing a blend of global wrestling styles and talents. With AAA’s high-flying lucha libre stars and TNA’s powerhouse performers both featured, the event is expected to deliver a diverse and high-energy lineup.

As WWE, AAA, and TNA continue to explore talent-sharing partnerships, Worlds Collide could serve as a preview of more inter-promotional opportunities in the future.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for official match announcements, card updates, and exclusive coverage leading up to WWE Worlds Collide on June 7.