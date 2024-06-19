Absent AEW Star Returning On Tonight’s Dynamite

AEW has announced additional matches for tonight’s Dynamite episode from Fairfax, VA, at the EagleBank Arena.

The Owen Hart Foundation tournament brackets will be revealed, World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will face off, MJF vs. Rush will kick off the show commercial-free in MJF’s first match since December, and AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa will sign a Forbidden Door contract.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) will face The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) in a title eliminator, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Dante Martin will face Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Zack Sabre Jr., and Claudio Castagnoli will face PAC with Bryan Danielson on commentary in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament quarterfinal.

Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose will face off in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament, the company announced.

This will be Rose’s first AEW TV match since October 4th, when she lost a tag team match with Marina Shafir to Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Since then, she’s worked dark matches for AEW and won on ROH TV.