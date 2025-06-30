Orange Cassidy Reportedly Dealing With Potential Torn Pectoral Muscle

A concerning update has surfaced regarding the condition of former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cassidy is expected to remain out of action for an extended period, as there is growing fear that he may have suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

The report indicates that Cassidy’s return to in-ring competition is not expected anytime soon. However, sources suggest that while he will likely be “sidelined for quite some time,” there is still a possibility that he could appear on AEW television in a non-wrestling capacity during his recovery.

Cassidy last competed on the March 19, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was part of a four-way match against Ricochet, Mark Davis, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. A torn pectoral muscle is considered a serious injury, typically requiring surgery and months of rehabilitation, which would explain his continued absence from AEW programming.

Over the past few years, Cassidy has been one of AEW’s most beloved and consistent performers, earning fan acclaim for his unique persona and in-ring work ethic. His absence has been widely felt across AEW’s weekly shows, and no official timeline has been given for his return.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Orange Cassidy’s status and all breaking news from the world of AEW.