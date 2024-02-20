Ace Steel Confirms He’s Working As A Producer For TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has hired Ace Steel full-time to work for them.

Steel had been working for AEW, but things took a turn in August 2022 after the AEW All Out brawl involving CM Punk, who pushed for AEW to rehire him after he was released for his role in the brawl.

When Punk was let go by AEW last year, many thought it was only a matter of time before Steel was next, and that was the case after he had been working remotely.

Steel was brought in to TNA’s biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory 2023, as a producer tryout. There was some discussion about using Steel as a surprise in the Gauntlet for the Gold, but that was dropped due to concerns that fans would expect CM Punk, who was a free agent at the time, to appear.

Steel confirmed to John Poz on Two Man Power Trip that he works as a producer for the promotion. He added that he enjoys working for the company and the backstage environment.

Steel did not specify when he started working for the promotion. TNA airs its No Surrender special on Friday night before TV tapings.

