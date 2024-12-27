Adam Cole Discusses Jon Moxley’s Current Run As AEW World Champion

Top AEW star Adam Cole spoke with Going Ringside on a number of topics, including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley’s current persona.

Cole said, “When I do think of Moxley, I do think of danger. Right now, Moxley is in such an interesting position where it’s maybe the most passionate I’ve ever seen him. He clearly has a vision for where he wants things to go, where he wants to go, and where AEW wants to go. When Moxley is this laser focused, I don’t know if he can be stopped right now.”

