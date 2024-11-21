Adam Cole Opens Up About Not Being Able To Face MJF At AEW Full Gear

AEW star Adam Cole appeared on The Danny Ocean Show to talk about a number of topics, including how he feels not being able to face MJF at Full Gear this Saturday.

Cole said, “Obviously, truth be told, I’m a little bit bummed that I’m not in there with Roddy to teach MJF a lesson. But I figure if it can’t be me, my best friend Roderick Strong doing the deed is the next best thing. So definitely a little bit bummed, and I’ll be there. I’ve gotta be there to have a front-row seat and watch Roddy smash MJF. But yeah, unfortunately, not on the card.”

You can check out Cole’s comments in the video below.

