Adam Cole Tells The ‘Crazy’ Story of His Debut With AEW At All Out PPV

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Adam Cole discussed his debut with AEW at the 2021 All Out PPV:

“As far as the actual debut, it was crazy. It was the most secretive I’ve ever had to be. I flew into Milwaukee the night before, and then spent the night in a hotel, and then got picked up and we drove two hours or whatever to the venue, while the show was going on. Then I’m in this trailer all day, and I didn’t realise how secretive it was, until that moment. When I was rushed into this trailer – because originally I was going to go say hi to everybody. I was walking in like, ‘Hey I wanna say hello to the crew!’, and they’re like, ‘No you’re not, you go in this trailer right now’, I’m like, ‘Oh. Crap. Okay’.”

“So we’re there, and I remember sitting there in the trailer and the main event had finished, and I’m still in the trailer. So then I start to panic a little bit. I’m like, ‘Did someone forget to come get me? Like where am I supposed to go? I don’t know what the entrance looks like or the stairs, like what’s gonna happen?’. So then we finally got grabbed and I – like you said – I’m passing everyone and saying hello, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh crap, here we go’. So it was such a surreal time.”