Adam Copeland Discusses What’s Next For Him Once He Returns From Injury

AEW star Adam Copeland recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including what’s next for him after he returns from injury.

Copeland said, “Part of me goes, ‘Well, you recreate yourself.’” “But each injury kind of adds itself to the character that I was already portraying, which — to be honest — is not that far removed from me at this point.”

“I don’t know how much I change, honestly. I think it’s just one more instance of, like, grizzled vet fighting back from another one.”

