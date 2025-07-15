AEW Applies For “AEW Elite Feast” Trademark

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken another step in expanding its brand outside the ring.

On July 14, 2025, the company officially filed to trademark the term “AEW Elite Feast” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. According to the filing, the trademark is being pursued for merchandising purposes and is specifically linked to kitchen and dining products.

Description of the Trademark Filing:

“Non-electric cookware, namely, pots, pans, and dishes; Flatware being plates and saucers; Drinkware; Cups; Mugs; Utensils for barbecues, namely, forks, tongs, turners; Kitchen containers.”

While the trademark’s exact use has not been announced, it appears AEW may be preparing to launch a themed line of culinary merchandise, possibly tying into events or brand collaborations involving top stars in the “Elite” stable.

More details are expected to follow as the filing is processed.