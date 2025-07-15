Current AEW Champion Taking Some Time Off Following All In: Texas

At Saturday’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, The Opps successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championships in a brutal match against The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd. Following the match, Samoa Joe was attacked and had to be taken out on a stretcher.

According to Fightful Select, this segment was a planned storyline intended to write Joe off television for a period of time. The report also noted that Joe is scheduled to take a brief hiatus from AEW to fulfill promotional duties for the upcoming new season of his show, “Twisted Metal,” which premieres on Peacock on July 31st.

Sources indicate that Joe is expected to be absent from AEW programming for at least a couple of weeks while he manages his acting commitments.