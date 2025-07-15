AEW Teams With MAJOR For Retro ‘Big Rubber Guys’ Toy Line

The following was issued to us:

MAJOR and AEW Team Up for ‘Big Rubber Guys’ Line, Fusing Retro Energy with Wrestling’s Future

Catch the full ‘Series 1’ lineup reveal during MAJOR’s upcoming virtual panel, streaming exclusively on YouTube on July 23.

ORLANDO – July 15, 2025 – MAJOR , the independent toy company built by fans, for fans, announced its new licensing partnership with fast-rising professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) during AEW’s Starrcast convention in Arlington this past weekend. Known for its top-of-the-line, retro-style collectibles and reverence for wrestling icons, MAJOR revealed this new collaboration live on the Champion Stage during a special edition of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. There, the team gave fans a sneak peak into what’s to come with AEW, revealing the first AEW star joining the brand’s popular “Big Rubber Guys” action figure line: former AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. , the independent toy company built by fans, for fans, announced its new licensing partnership with fast-rising professional wrestling promotion(AEW) during AEW’s Starrcast convention in Arlington this past weekend. Known for its top-of-the-line, retro-style collectibles and reverence for wrestling icons, MAJOR revealed this new collaboration live on the Champion Stage during a special edition of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. There, the team gave fans a sneak peak into what’s to come with AEW, revealing the first AEW star joining the brand’s popular “Big Rubber Guys” action figure line: former AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm.

Big Rubber Guys serves as MAJOR’s ode to the iconic rubber wrestling toys of the ‘80s— bold, and built to be played with or proudly displayed. With AEW in the mix, the line fuses retro cool with the cutting edge of today’s wrestling scene, spotlighting a new generation of wrestling talent through a nostalgic lens.

@CollectMajor . Toni Storm’s figure is the first of four to be featured in Series 1 of MAJOR and AEW’s Big Rubber Guys collection. The remaining three AEW stars will be revealed during a virtual panel on July 23, hosted by MAJOR founders and professional wrestler Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, alongside AEW’s Smart Mark Sterling. The panel will stream exclusively on MAJOR’s YouTube channel,

“This partnership with AEW is a dream collaboration for MAJOR because at the end of the day, we’re fans first,” said MAJOR co-founder Michael Kanik. “AEW has revolutionized pro wrestling with its bold storytelling, next-level talent, and diehard fanbase, and that’s the kind of energy we channel into everything we make. We’re proud to kick things off with Big Rubber Guys that celebrate AEW’s rise. Whether you’re in it for play or display, these toys are for the fans who live and breathe wrestling, just like we do.”

@collectmajor on Instagram and https://collectmajor.com for updates. Series 1 pre-order goes live July 23 only at ShopAEW.com . Catch the reveal panel July 23 on YouTube, and followon Instagram andfor updates.

About MAJOR

https://collectmajor.com/ and @collectmajor on Instagram, and @CollectMajor on YouTube. MAJOR is an independent toy company built by fans, for fans—bringing icons from wrestling, action cinema, and pop culture to life with unapologetic passion and unmatched reverence for the greats. From the hit Major Bendies line inspired by ‘90s-style bendable figures to the Big Rubber Guys, which pay homage to ‘80s iconic rubber wrestling toys, MAJOR designs its products with collectors, fans, and pop culture aficionados in mind. Each of its 200+ figures features larger-than-life details and flexible rubber construction, arriving in resealable retro-style packaging—perfect for play or display. Founded by professional wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, in partnership with marketing mastermind Michael Kanik, MAJOR exists to honor the legends, spotlight the future of wrestling, and make damn cool toys. Find them atandon Instagram, andon YouTube.





About AEW