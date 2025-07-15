Backstage Update On Red Velvet’s Injury Status, When It Happened

It was previously reported that Red Velvet, the original ROH Women’s World Television Champion, was announced as not being medically cleared to compete at Supercard of Honor. As a result, a match was held during Friday’s pay-per-view to crown an interim champion, and Mina Shirakawa emerged victorious.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Velvet’s injury occurred during her match with Kira at the AEW, NJPW, and CMLL event on June 22nd. The report also indicated that Velvet suffered a neck injury, but there is currently no information regarding the severity of her injury or her recovery status.

Since an interim champion has been crowned, it is possible that Velvet could be sidelined for an extended period, although this has not been confirmed by anyone. Once Velvet is cleared to return, she and Shirakawa will compete to determine the undisputed ROH Women’s World Television Champion.