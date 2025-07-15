AEW Trios Main Event Set For Post-All In: Texas Episode Of Dynamite In Chicago

Tony Khan has announced a big trios match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The post AEW All In: Texas edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time Wednesday night program will feature Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoes vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

The AEW President confirmed the bout on X on Tuesday ahead of the July 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled to take place from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results.