According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the upcoming reboot of American Gladiators, which was filmed in England, has already completed taping, and a second round of filming has also taken place.

The report also mentions that The Miz, who is hosting the show for Amazon Prime, is expected to return to WWE very soon. Additionally, AEW stars Wardlow and Kamille, who were cast as gladiators in the show, should also be available to return to their respective companies.