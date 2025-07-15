Big WWE SummerSlam Angle Planned For This Week’s Jimmy Kimmel Live

As reported by PWMania.com, multi-time Grammy Award-winning singer Jelly Roll is set to partner with WWE legend Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

According to PWInsider.com, Jelly Roll will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” later this week, with Orton appearing as the special guest. A significant angle related to SummerSlam is expected to unfold during the show.

One source reportedly responded to an inquiry about this by saying, “Of course,” while another humorously replied, “What do you think, dumbass?”

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and available on Netflix internationally.