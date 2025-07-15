Backstage News On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black On SmackDown Ended Quickly

According to PWInsider.com, the finish of the match between Ron Killings and Aleister Black on SmackDown last Friday night went as planned, but its duration was “drastically” shortened.

The report indicated that this change occurred because the previous segment featuring Jelly Roll and Logan Paul ran longer than expected. Consequently, the company had to cut time from the match, and it was Killings and Black who bore the brunt of this reduction.

A source described it as a “necessary evil,” clarifying that it should not be interpreted as the company having an issue with either Killings or Black.

Had the match proceeded as intended, it would have included much more content and complexity, rather than appearing one-sided.

The match ended after roughly two minutes, surprising many backstage, especially given that Killings has been in the midst of a push following his return, alongside Black’s own push. It’s also worth noting that there have been no changes regarding either wrestler’s current push.