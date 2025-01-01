Adam Copeland Explains The Importance Of AEW’s Outreach After Hurricane Helene

Top AEW star Adam Copeland spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino on a number of topics, including the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Copeland said, “It’s definitely eye-opening when you’re at ground zero of something like that and how long it affects [your life] and how long everything takes to get back to some semblance of normalcy. To brush my teeth for the first time without bottled water, I was like, ‘Whoa! I can use the taps? This is awesome!’ You know, you take it for granted.”

On why it’s important to bring AEW to Asheville:

“Historically Asheville’s not necessarily a wrestling town. For a while NWA ran here weekly, back in the eighties, but at some point it just became a non-wrestling town. I don’t know if that’s changed, but it felt like coming here was the right thing to do to try and help this community. Entertainment is one of the things that gets people through. A TV show, a game, pro wrestling, a concert, whatever it is, take your pick. That’s what it’s for. It’s really important for people. I think the pandemic really highlighted that for folks.”