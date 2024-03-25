Adam Copeland Issues Statement About His Match With Christian Cage On AEW Dynamite

As witnessed in Toronto, Canada on March 20, 2024, at AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland emerged victorious in a “I Quit” match against Christian Cage to claim the title of TNT champion.

Copeland released a statement about the match via Instagram.

“About Dynamite on Wednesday. When I first came back to wrestling back at the 2020 Rumble this was the match I always wanted to get to. Face to face with @christian4peeps in our hometown 40 years after we first met. @aew made that possible. And Toronto you came out in force to have fun. I hope you did. Sure sounded like it and I’ll never forget it. Ever. As a kid this night was the kind of scenario I dreamed about in art class. If you dream hard enough, even if it takes 40 years, it can happen. So without further ado….AND NEW TNT Champion!”